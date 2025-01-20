Bidens return to Santa Ynez after Inauguration Day for first Post-Presidential Trip

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Former President Joe Biden has returned to California.

It appears he is heading back to the Santa Ynez Valley for his first post-presidential trip. NBC first reported news of the Former President's scheduled trip last week.

Some people headed to the Santa Barbara Airport to see if they could catch his plane land, but when a no-fly notice took effect in the airspace around Vandenberg, it was clear he would land there instead.

"I read it on news he is coming to Santa Ynez," said Linda Buzzelli of Santa Barbara. "It is great. Where else to go to relax with wine and sunshine and California beauty"

Cristina Rodriguez said her teenage son had hoped to see the plane land, but she is still thrilled they are visiting.

"That is amazing, that is amazing that he would come over to visit us here and glad he loves where we live," said Rodriguez.

Some people tracked the plane of former Vice President Kamala Harris, which appears to have landed in Burbank. She has a home in the Brentwood area, and may volunteer for World Central Kitchen to help recent fire survivors.

As for the Bidens, Politico reports, they will stay at an estate belonging to Joe Kiani, a friend and billionaire Democratic donor.

The Bidens had stayed at the estate known as Kiani Preserve during a previous visit in August.

During that trip Dr. Jill Biden was often seen around town.

The family also visited the Old Mission Santa Barbara before leaving town.

Your news team will have more reaction on the news tonight.