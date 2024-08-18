President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The President and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting the Santa Ynez Valley, according to sources close to Your NewsChannel.

President Joe Biden is slated to speak at the Democratic National Convection come Monday night. After speaking, the Biden's will take a flight from Chicago, Illinois and make their way to Santa Barbara County and land at the Santa Maria Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a "VIP" movement notification was scheduled on August 14th, beginning on Tuesday August 20th at 12:15 a.m. through Sunday around the Santa Ynez Airport. The "VIP movement, which will restrict flight movement on those days, mentions the Office of the President of the United States.

Eyewitnesses have said they’ve seen two Marine One helicopters at the Santa Maria Jet Center and three V-22 Osprey aircraft, flying in the area.

One source said Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, arrived on Saturday at the Santa Maria Airport. According to the NY Post, billionaire political donor, Joe Kiani spent $50 million on a 8,000-acre Santa Ynez Valley vineyard, where he hosted Hunter Biden.

Sources close to Your NewsChannel tell us Secret Service were scoping out the area and hotel the Biden's will stay at.

At this time, Your NewsChannel cannot confirm whether the Biden's are here on vacation, or are here for fundraising, or for other purposes.

Your NewsChannel will update this article as more information becomes available.