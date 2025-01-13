Skip to Content
Amtrak resumes service after tracks are repaired over the weekend

John Palminteri
today at 11:46 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Service has resumed for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight after the tracks were quiet over the weekend.

The familiar horn sound could be heard throughout the Central Coast area Monday morning when the trains began rolling again follow track repairs.

The work took place Saturday and Sunday on several sections.

Notices went up at the train stations and through social media prior to the closures so travelers could find alternatives other than the rail system.

Messages when out on X (formerly Twitter) under Amtrak Alerts and Pacific Surfliner.

The area affected was from San Luis Obispo to San Diego.

