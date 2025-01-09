Scope of fire devastation in Los Angeles raises concerns over insurance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The apocalyptic images we're seeing in Los Angeles stand as a sobering reminder of what can happen across the local Tri-County area from San Luis Obispo to Ventura.

"In 100 miles per hour winds, it (fire) could come right over the back of the Riviera, turn around Mission Canyon, it could come right through town and take it all the way to the pier," said Paul Cashman.

Cashman, a longtime State Farm Insurance agent in Santa Barbara, has worked in the industry for 43 years. He has helped countless residents navigate policies for their properties, including those in high-fire areas and debris flow zones.

His office also has clients impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Cashman said the scope of the fires will make insurance availability and affordability worse for Californians.

"It's already expensive. The problem today is the premiums that we're paying now are not adequate to cover the claims the industry is paying. My sense is, premiums are going up in California to solve that availability."

However, Cashman was not at liberty to estimate how much rates could rise.

In the meantime, he shared his recommendations for local residents: brush up on guidelines put together by Santa Barbara City and County Fire experts -- 'Ready, Set, Go! Your Personal Wildfire Action Plan.'

"This template can help you prepare for everything your family needs to know before the next wildfire hits," he said.

He also encouraged residents to make sure they have the necessary 100 feet of defensible space around their property.

"Take the time now to give firefighters the chance to save your home."

He also recommended people use their cell phone to take stock of their personal belongings.

"Take a photographic inventory of your home," said Cashman. "The last wildfire that came through, the Thomas Fire, took me 10 minutes. I took my camera, went through my home, took 100 shots. Took no time at all but then I have it, I've captured my personal belongings in my home."

In the event of a wildfire or natural disaster, you're then able to recreate an inventory of those items for your insurance company.

Last but not least, Cashman urged people to know their policy as "those coverage limits are real" and get earthquake insurance if you don't already have it and can afford to tack it on to your policy.