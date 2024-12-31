Moby Dick artwork on Stearns Wharf needs funding for urgent restoration project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The colorful Moby Dick artwork on the side of the Moby Dick restaurant is one of the most photographed spots on the Santa Barbara waterfront but it's fading and chipping. A repair plan and funding drive is underway.

The piece was created in 1991 by artist Beth Amine, but now it is showing signs of years of wear from ocean air and other harsh weather impacts.

Amine walked across the whale art and pointed out areas that were gone saying "all this all this has pealed in the last two years."

This artwork on wood is on the Moby Dick restaurant but it was not a project by the owners. In 1991 it was art Amine created. She is now leading the restoration effort on her own. "It's just sustained some really deep damage. It's been 25 years, it's like a boat except it is a painting."

"I just want him to be perfect for everybody. I want him to be at his best so they can take their pictures," she said.

Some know it as a place they have taken a picture for years, for others it is a reminder of the classic 1851 Novel by Herman Melville.

This whale however does not have aggression. It has a sailboat painted in its eye and is a more peaceful and friendly mammal.

The current fundraising help with the costs for paint and the tedious time it will take to give Moby Dick a makeover that will last.

The wooden teeth also need repairs with so many people running their hands over the art piece.

"All these edges, that's wood that's worn down by being touched. So it is well loved."

Passersby say it creates a memory of their trip to the Santa Barbara waterfront.

Mary Jansen is from Ventura County and said, "I think it is great. It caught my eye when I was walking by because it is so big and colorful. I love it. "

They especially hope kids take many pictures with it as they grow up.

"As they get bigger maybe it will look smaller but for now it is really big," she said.

Plans to fix the chipping and fading will begin as soon as a goal of about $2500 dollars is raised through a Go Fund Me page for the project.

"I'm out here the minute I get the stuff. I'm on this because if don't want it to be damaged further," said Amine. "It's part of the fabric of the art of this community and what gives it a special flavor."

To make a donation you can go to: Beth's Moby Dick whale mural.