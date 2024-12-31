Extra trash pickup weight allowed in Santa Barbara for the mounds of holiday waste

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Most of the waste coming from holiday gifts, parties and tossed out decorations should find a way to go out with the weekly trash collections in one South Coast city.

Marborg customers in the City of Santa Barbara, are getting a break on getting rid of their leftovers. From December 26 through January 6, MarBorg will collect extra items from all City residential customers at no extra charge.⁠

⁠

Customers can put out up to 95 gallons of extra trash (brown bin), recyclables (blue bin), or yard waste (green bin). They are advised to leave extra bags or bundles at the normal pickup location, no bulky waste allowed.

If there is excessive waste or extra large items, they can call MarBorg at (805) 963-1852 to accommodate the special pickup.⁠