A new book looks back at Santa Barbara in 1924 with many significant changes starting 100 years ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Before the year is over you might be interested in finding out what happened 100 years ago in Santa Barbara. A local historian has compiled that in a new book.

"Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1924" uses information from news articles researched by Betsy Green who has produced several books on historical chapters in the Santa Barbara timeline.

This book looks at events, both headliners and features taking place. They include some of the famous buildings going up.

"I was amazed there was so much building going on. The Lobero was built, the Granada was built, the high school was built, the city hall was built, it was just amazing that all this was going on and it was also during prohibition. It was also during the first Fiesta because of the Lobero. The Lobero opened and we had a big party, Fiesta, and we thought let's do this every year. And we have been doing it 100 years now. It was just amazing. "

The book also details some of the famous movies shot in Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands back when film making was coming into focus in Southern California.

It was also a time for more cars in development and on the road here and also flying accomplishments.

In sports, the baseball legend Babe Ruth came here to play a game

You can find the book on Amazon and it is being restocked this week at the Mesa bookstore and Chaucer's.