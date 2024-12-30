First responders cleared early morning traffic collision on Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive

MONTECITO, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a collision involving a van and semi-truck early Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 near the Sheffield Drive exit.

No one was injured and both northbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down as part of the response detailed the Montecito Fire Department.

The collision was cleared in about an hour with the help of Granite Construction. The construction crews working the Highway 101 project were able to use their equipment to clear the van from the roadway.

Both lanes were reopened around 7:24 a.m. shared the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area.

According to Montecito Fire, their response was alongside CHP-Santa Barbara, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Granite Construction, and AMR.

Construction in Montecito area is expected to be completed in 2026.