Cristian Zanabria arrested for multiple hit-and-runs, possession of a stolen vehicle, and DUI

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara man Cristian Zanabria, 26, was arrested in connection with multiple hit-and-runs, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, and parole violations on Sunday.

On Dec. 8, around 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of the Trader Joe's on De La Vina stated a press release Tuesday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Your News Channel found a video on social media Monday that showed a vehicle driving dangerously in the Trader Joe's parking lot and confirmed Tuesday it is the same vehicle associated with this arrest.

While officers were heading to the first call on Sunday, dispatch received more reports of the same vehicle heading southbound on De La Vina Street and eventually officers located the vehicle parked in the middle of southbound Chapala Street in the 800 block detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Santa Barbara resident Cristian Zanabria, he fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot chase explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, an investigation revealed that Zanabria had committed multiple hit-and-runs at two different locations in the city and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting Arrest

Driving Under the Influence

Hit and Run {Three Counts}

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Burglary

Making Criminal Threats

Having an Open Container of Alchohol in a Vehicle

Parole Violation

Zanabria remains in custody without bail and the investigation into this incident is ongoing added the Santa Barbara Police Department.