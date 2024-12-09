Carpinteria set to pick a new mayor and seat the next council following election results certification
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The City of Carpinteria will have a new mayor tonight.
The council meeting has an agenda item to certify the recent election results.
That will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony. Julia Mayer is the newly elected member of the council who will join reelected members Natalia Alarcon and Wade Nomura.
All will have a four-year term.
In Carpinteria, the mayor is chosen from the existing councilmembers, not elected separately by the voters.
There will also be a farewell for Roy Lee who leaves the council for a new post as the First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. That term begins in January.
The council meeting begins in City Hall at 5:30 p.m.