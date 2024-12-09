Skip to Content
Carpinteria set to pick a new mayor and seat the next council following election results certification

City of Carpinteria
By
today at 12:03 pm
Published 12:08 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The City of Carpinteria will have a new mayor tonight.

The council meeting has an agenda item to certify the recent election results.

That will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony. Julia Mayer is the newly elected member of the council who will join reelected members Natalia Alarcon and Wade Nomura.

All will have a four-year term.

In Carpinteria, the mayor is chosen from the existing councilmembers, not elected separately by the voters.

There will also be a farewell for Roy Lee who leaves the council for a new post as the First District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. That term begins in January.

The council meeting begins in City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

