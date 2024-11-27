Every table is expected to be filled at the pre-Thanksgiving meal at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a kitchen full of donations, a full Thanksgiving meal will be served up today for all in need who come through the doors at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The tradition is to have this meal on the day before Thanksgiving with a special focus from community volunteers coming in to be part of the serving staff.

The Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling says, "Struggling with homelessness is difficult every day of the year, but it's especially difficult during the holidays when we're often reminded of what we don't have."

The time to eat together helps, and the conversations can also lead to a better path going forward.

"The rescue mission tries to bring some specialists into the holiday for men and women who are struggling and we hope that is kind of the first step they might have toward being reestablished in the community, finding recovery," said Geyling.

The meal will be a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings and desserts.

The meals will be served between 2 - 4 p.m at 535 East Yanonali Street.

Thursday Adam's Angeles will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal at noon at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Blvd. This event will also include live entertainment.