Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Every table is expected to be filled at the pre-Thanksgiving meal at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

A full thanksgiving dinner is being served at the Rescue Mission in Santa Barbara to those in need.
KEYT
A full thanksgiving dinner is being served at the Rescue Mission in Santa Barbara to those in need.
By
today at 11:53 am
Published 12:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a kitchen full of donations, a full Thanksgiving meal will be served up today for all in need who come through the doors at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

The tradition is to have this meal on the day before Thanksgiving with a special focus from community volunteers coming in to be part of the serving staff.

The Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling says, "Struggling with homelessness is difficult every day of the year, but it's especially difficult during the holidays when we're often reminded of what we don't have."

The time to eat together helps, and the conversations can also lead to a better path going forward.

"The rescue mission tries to bring some specialists into the holiday for men and women who are struggling and we hope that is kind of the first step they might have toward being reestablished in the community, finding recovery," said Geyling.

The meal will be a full turkey dinner with all the trimmings and desserts.

The meals will be served between 2 - 4 p.m at 535 East Yanonali Street.

Thursday Adam's Angeles will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal at noon at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Blvd. This event will also include live entertainment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission
unhoused population

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content