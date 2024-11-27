Carlos Arturo Gomez of Santa Barbara charged with felony sex crimes against children

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Wednesday that Carlos Arturo Gomez was charged with four felony counts of sex crimes involving children.

Gomez, 60, of Santa Barbara entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Nov. 27 to the charges listed below:

PC 311.11(a)-Possession of Child Pornography

PC 311.4(a)-Using a Minor for Sex Acts

PC 288.3-Unlawful Contact with a Child with Intent to Commit a Sex Crime

PC 288.2(a)(2)-Sending Harmful Matter to a Child

PC 647.6(a)(1)-Annoying or Molesting a Child {three charged misdemeanor counts}

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Gomez will remain out of custody on bail and a preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

During the investigation into these alleged crimes, several survivors were identified by law enforcement shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.