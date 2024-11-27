Skip to Content
Carlos Arturo Gomez of Santa Barbara charged with felony sex crimes against children

today at 11:41 am
Published 12:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Wednesday that Carlos Arturo Gomez was charged with four felony counts of sex crimes involving children.

Gomez, 60, of Santa Barbara entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Nov. 27 to the charges listed below:

  • PC 311.11(a)-Possession of Child Pornography
  • PC 311.4(a)-Using a Minor for Sex Acts
  • PC 288.3-Unlawful Contact with a Child with Intent to Commit a Sex Crime
  • PC 288.2(a)(2)-Sending Harmful Matter to a Child
  • PC 647.6(a)(1)-Annoying or Molesting a Child {three charged misdemeanor counts}

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Gomez will remain out of custody on bail and a preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

During the investigation into these alleged crimes, several survivors were identified by law enforcement shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

