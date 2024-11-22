Skip to Content
Two actors from upcoming Broadway Series play joined the Morning News Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two actors from the upcoming rendition of Clue, coming to the Grenada Theatre next week to kickstart the 2024-2025 Broadway Series, joined the Morning News to talk about the family-friendly showcase.

John Shartzer, playing Mr. Green, and Jeff Skowron, playing Wadsworth, were able to share their inspirations and favorite parts of the classic murder mystery with Christa and Joey.

More information and tickets for the event can be found here.

