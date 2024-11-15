Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Charges filed Friday against Newport Beach man in connection with kidnapping and robbery stopped by Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday

KEYT
By
today at 12:22 pm
Published 1:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced that several felony charges have been filed against 34-year-old Matthew Parsadayan in connection with a kidnapping and robbery stopped during a traffic stop on Olive Mill Road Tuesday.

Parsadayan of Newport Beach has been charged with multiple felonies including: kidnapping, second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On Tuesday, alert Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies made a traffic stop of an RV driving in an unsafe manner at 10:43 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Parsadayan is being held on a $1 million bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
felony kidnapping
KEYT
Olive Mill Road
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
santa barbara county sheriff's office
second-degree robbery

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content