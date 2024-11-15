Charges filed Friday against Newport Beach man in connection with kidnapping and robbery stopped by Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced that several felony charges have been filed against 34-year-old Matthew Parsadayan in connection with a kidnapping and robbery stopped during a traffic stop on Olive Mill Road Tuesday.

Parsadayan of Newport Beach has been charged with multiple felonies including: kidnapping, second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On Tuesday, alert Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies made a traffic stop of an RV driving in an unsafe manner at 10:43 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Parsadayan is being held on a $1 million bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.