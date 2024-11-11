Kids invited to interactive experience with Encanto at Arlington theatre in Santa Barbara  

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kids are invited to a sing-along with Disney’s Academy Award-winning film Encanto.

The film is a magical tale of the extraordinary Madrigal family on the big screen.

Kids will be encouraged to sing and dance to the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, with songs, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure”.

Music will be performed live by a Latin rhythm band.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from the groundbreaking film.

Organized by the UCSB arts and lecture series, the Arlington Theatre is expected to be transformed into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.