Ballot returns so far at a modest pace in Santa Barbara County with about 174,000 still out here

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - In early October, Santa Barbara County sent out 244,000 vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters. With less than a week to go, 70,000 have come back.

The county elections office is urging the other 174,000 voters to make sure they have a plan to get the ballots finished, signed, and turned in by 8 p.m. November 5.

That's the deadline for the General Election.

In presidential elections, analysts say in person voting has been high in the past. Times have changed and, with every voter getting a ballot in the mail, the ability to vote early and finish on your time line has made it as convenient as it has ever been.

Some voters have been taking time to study the candidates and propositions. Some have been waiting to see if there will be any 11th-hour information that could impact their decision or if there will be an "October surprise".

Some simply want to go through the traditional voting process at a polling place, and in some cases, bring their children along to have them experience the process.

The elections office has been receiving about 5000 ballots a day for the last few days.

The staff is verifying signatures on the envelope, then removing the ballots and getting them set for actual counting by secure equipment.

All ballots are in dual custody which means two or more election staff members are with the ballots at all times.

The results from the ballots counted by the close of the polls on November 5 will be released immediately.

Ballots that come in at the end, or through the mail in the approved time frame after November 5, will be counted later in the week.

In the case of tight contests, that could change the outcome shown on election night.

In many cases, the votes counted after the election ends, have switched the initial results.

Four years ago, the nation was in a pandemic.

There was a strong showing from voter turnout with so many people at home and not out at work or another place that might impact their timing on getting their ballots in.

The location of the ballot drop boxes can be found at: sbcvote.com

