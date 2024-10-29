Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara resident faces criminal charges in connection with election sign stealing

KEYT
By
today at 3:51 pm
Published 4:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident is now facing charges in connection with stealing election signs for a local City Council race.

According to Santa Barbara Police, a witness gave information that led officers to identify a 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident as a potential suspect for a report of stolen City Council election signs.

The same witness found and recovered about 24 campaign signs shared the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

Charges of theft and possession of stolen property were referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police confirmed to Your News Channel that while charges have been recommended, the 43-year-old is not currently in custody and the investigation into the case continues.

Andrew Gillies

