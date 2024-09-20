Santa Barbara City Council Member facing setback after $4,000 worth of campaign signs removed or vandalized

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—For Alejandra Gutierrez much of her campaigning for City Council re-election includes connecting with residents of the Eastside, many of whom are working class Spanish speakers.



“ District one is the heart of Santa Barbara because you have the workers that live here, the ones that actually make the city alive,” said Gutierrez, who is running for re-election to District 1.



Hundreds of Eastside residents have Gutierrez signs posted in front of their homes, even those who are unable to vote in this election.



“ Right now we need people to help us. And I think it's going to be a good woman to do something for us… Yes, I have two signs in my house. And nobody right now is taken away because we have cameras,” said Dores Rubio, who lives in Santa Barbara

Each of Alejandra Gutierrez’s signs cost around $10 with the stakes.

That’s about $4,000 of the campaign funds now gone.



Most of the money was raised through community donations from residents eager to support Gutierrez.



Gutierrez’ campaign volunteer says stealing and vandalizing signs ruins the democratic process.



“Former students of Alejandro that are giving $25 donations, maybe $50, $100, and so their voice should not be silenced by people taking their signs. And I think that we are trying to just come out to the neighborhood and have a good, open process and have their voices represented and the way that they represent themselves and voice their preference for their candidate is putting out a sign in front of their door,” said Christina Pizarro, who befriended Gutierrez 6 years ago.

Gutierrez says back in 2019 she won by just 8 votes. She believes that every sign makes a difference in the outcome of this election.



Gutierrez says complaints about the stolen signs on Nextdoor have spurred many community members to come together and have conversations about the upcoming race.



We're told some residents are installing cameras to deter people from stealing and vandalizing signs.

