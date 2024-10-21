Prices at artisan pop-up store not rising this holiday season in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re looking to save money during the holiday season, there’s one store that’s attracting customers ahead of the holidays.

Barry Hand is already shopping for Christmas presents at the Crimson Holiday popup store in Santa Barbara.

The passionate customer has been shopping at locally owned businesses for ten years.

For the eighteenth year, Crimson Holiday, put on by 40 local artists, is getting into the holiday spirit at La Cumbre Plaza.

But unlike so many other businesses with rising prices due to inflation, artists of the seasonal shop are not raising any of their prices.

The full-on gallery features artistic products including Christmas cards, jewelry, knitted clothing, all hand made from scratch by local artisans.

Crimson Holiday is open to the public from now until December 31 at La Cumbre Plaza.