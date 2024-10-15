City of Goleta announces new public works director

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced Nina Buelna as its new public works director.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The City of Goleta is pleased to share that after an extensive search Luz “Nina” Buelna is the new Public Works Director. Ms. Buelna started with the City in August 2022 as the Assistant Public Works Director and has served as the Interim Public Works Director since April 2024.

City Manager Robert Nisbet said, “Ms. Buelna will continue to guide Goleta’s Public Works Department as we implement the largest public works project in our City’s history. Under her direction, the Public Works Department is poised to deliver over $100,000,000 in projects in the next three years. I look forward to having Ms. Buelna lead the City’s largest department and promote a culture of collaboration, hard work, and success.”

“I began my journey with Goleta in 2022 and instantly fell in love with the community and its dedicated Public Works team,” said Ms. Buelna. “I’m inspired to represent Goleta, advocate for its community members, and work tirelessly to build the best Public Works Department!”

Ms. Buelna has almost 20 years of public service and infrastructure experience, performing design, construction, project management and maintenance of multiple Public Works and Department of Utilities facilities. Prior to arriving in Goleta, she worked for the City of Sacramento, the City of Roseville, and in the private sector. She has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from California State University, Sacramento and is a registered Professional Engineer. Fun fact, she comes from a family of civil engineers with her father, brother and sister all being civil engineers.

After arriving in Goleta, Ms. Buelna quickly became the champion for the City's largest infrastructure project, Project Connect, and successfully moved the project from perpetually in the design phase, to construction. The Public Works Director position is an important leadership role at the City of Goleta, especially during this time in the City’s history where projects many years in the works are coming to fruition.

To learn more about the City’s Public Works Department and Capital Improvement Program that creates needed infrastructure within our community, please visit: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works.

Join us in congratulating Ms. Buelna on her new role with the City of Goleta.

City of Goleta