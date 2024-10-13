Nature Track Film Festival invites public to closing night film and awards ceremony tonight in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The 6th Annual Nature Track Film Festival is underway this weekend.

Tonight's final showing at 6:05 p.m. features the world premiere of "Tagliamento: King of the Alpine Rivers" at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta.

It is a new film from Austria and producer Matthias Ninaus and others will be in attendance.

A free closing night awards reception will follow and is open to the public.

Organizers chose more than 80 nature adventure films for the three-day festival.

The festival featured the world premiere of "Animal Pride" on Saturday night.

The festival opened with "Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope."

The motto of the festival is "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film."

For a link to more information visit http://www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org