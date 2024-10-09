Retired Fire Captain and first responder mental wellness pioneer Anthony “Tony” Pighetti has died

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Retired Santa Barbara City Fire Captain and trailblazer of first responder mental health Anthony "Tony" Pighetti has died.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday the night of Oct. 8, Pighetti was reported missing by his family after leaving earlier in the day to go paddle boarding in the waters off Miramar Beach.

Local law enforcement, fire crews, Santa Barbara City Harbor Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted an extensive search through the night.

Pighetti was located by members of the U.S. Coast Guard early Wednesday morning and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died shortly after 9 a.m. Oct. 9, 2024.

Pighetti is survived by his wife Andrea; his son Josh and wife Cammie and granddaughter Quincy; his daughter Paige and her husband Dylan who are expecting a son in February; and his son Jake and fiancé Jenna.

Pighetti was born in Illinois on April 22, 1965, and graduated from San Marcos High before beginning his career with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department on April 23, 1990.

In February of 1999, he was promoted to Fire Engineer and in May of 2012, he was promoted to Fire Captain. Pighetti retired on Dec. 20, 2019, after almost 30 years.

Before his retirement, Pighetti spearheaded the development of the Peer Support program for firefighters in Santa Barbara County.

"During his long career of responding to tragic and often gruesome emergencies, he understood firsthand how difficult it could be to compartmentalize emotions and not process those feelings in a safe, healthy manner," said a press release from the City of Santa Barbara about his passing. "He made it his mission to change the culture of the fire service and first responder community, one where being vulnerable and talking about those tough calls was no longer taboo but rather, embraced and supported."

Pighetti served as the Peer Support Coordinator for the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County and as a Board Member of non-profit One805, which raises money for mental wellness programs for local first responders.

At the state level, Pighetti worked with FireScope to develop a statewide Peer Support program and in August of 2023, he went to Maui to support firefighters responding to the Lahaina Fire.

Pighetti was often joined by his golden retriever Donuts who served as a trained therapy dog supporting first responders countywide.

Perhaps the ultimate display of Pighetti's lasting impact, the Santa Barbara County Peer Support Team has been activated to help care for local first responders as they process the loss of a man who cared so much for those who keep the community safe.