Taste of Memories honors victims of Oct. 7th attack

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara is taking part in Taste of Memories.

The global event honors the fallen soldiers and victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The day not only marks the one year anniversary of the attack, but the anniversary of deadly fighting in Gaza and the region.

The Federation has its own deli named Etty's where Executive Chef Doug Weinstein and his volunteer staff have been busy making recipes submitted by the families of those killed and being held captive.

"So, tonight we are honoring 9 of the victims of the October 7th massacre in Israel, so in Israel they created a Taste of Memories, they called it, so all of the victims families gave their favorite recipe to this organization and posted them, " said Weinstein, "and, so, for instance this gentleman Batan loved mushroom bourekas, a bourekas is a filo dough, with mushrooms, leeks, garlic, so good, brushed with butter and baked and so crispy."

They are making some well known dishes, too.

"We are making that and we are making pizza, we are making alfajores, we made chocolate chip cookies, we have made maple cake, we have got gnocchi with a yam cream sauce, we have done a lot of stuff."

The chocolate chip cookie recipe came from the family of the late Hersh Goldberg Polin of California.

They remember the 23-year-old have a sweet tooth for the cookies in the recipe.

They decorated the dining areas with kites that flew in their memory on Sunday.

The money raised at the event will support the recovery of kibbutz Kvar Azza in southern Israel.

For a link to the recipies visit https://www.theus.org.uk

We will have more on the solemn anniversary event tonight on your News Channel.