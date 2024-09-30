New 250-room hotel plan in the Funk Zone faces an appeal to the Santa Barbara City Council

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Funk Zone may see a new 250-room hotel in a prominent corner of the popular area between the beach and Highway 101.

The project on a corner lot has already been approved by the Santa Barbara City Planning Commission and is owned by the Wright Family H. Limited Partnership.

It comes to the council on an appeal hearing.

This project brings together six separate lots.

All would be cleared down to one footprint for the hotel project.

In addition to the 250-room hotel (with 130 extended stay rooms) there would be six affordable housing units.

The site would have a bar, lounge, 208-square-foot market, meeting rooms, breakfast area, courtyard with pool and spa, fitness room, and a 7,500-square-foot roof deck.

Those who are involved in the appeal will have time to speak and lay out their issues including the changing character of the Funk Zone known for its artist workshops, rustic appearance, vintage and antique stores, wine tasting, and craft beers.

The hotel plan is in an area where the Wright Family donated land years ago to the city to connect Garden St. from Yanonali to the beach.

The appeal goes to the Santa Barbara City Council at 2 p.m. in City Hall Tuesday.