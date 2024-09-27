Skip to Content
Eucalyptus tree falls across northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Mission Street exit Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A eucalyptus tree fell across northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Mission Street exit on Friday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the numbers one and two lanes are now reopened, but the number three lane of northbound Highway 101 remains closed as part of the joint response.

The image below, courtesy of Caltrans' Quickmap, shows the area where the tree fell as the red triangle with an exclamation mark inside and the extent of snarled traffic as the dark red lines along the path of Highway 101.

