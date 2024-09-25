Job seekers get a one-on-one meeting with employers at a special event in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Applying for a job has become an online process more than ever these days. That's why a one-on-one meeting is a big chance to make a good first impression.
Those looking for work can spend time with employers at several companies and government agencies on State St. in downtown Santa Barbara this afternoon.
The special job fair runs from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. and will be held in the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street.
Those interested in attending can do so at no charge, but they are encouraged to register.
There will be a wide variety of organizations and industries that are seeking employees to fill numerous available positions.
Food and drinks will be available.
Participating employers:
1Heart Caregiver Services
Aerotek
ARMY
Bridgestone
BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County
Channel Islands YMCA
City of Santa Barbara
City of SB Ambassador Program
City of SB Downtown Parking
CommUnify
Community Health Centers of the Central Coast
Complete Care at Home
County of Santa Barbara
Crossroads Staffing, Inc.
Department of Social Services County of SB
Downtown Santa Barbara Org
Generations Healthcare
Goleta Union School District
Good Samaritan Shelter
Goodwill Mission Services
H&M
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
Hotel Californian
La Bella Rosa Bakery Café
Momentum Work, Inc.
Montecito Bank & Trust
Moss Motors, Ltd.
New Beginnings
NurseCore Santa Barbara
PATH
Point Broadcasting
Santa Barbara City College
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
Santa Barbara Inn
Santa Barbara MTD
Santa Barbara Police Department
Santa Barbara Public Library
Santa Barbara Unified School District
Santa Barbara Zoo
SBCC School of Extended Learning/Career Skills Institute
Scentsy Independent Consultant
Spherion
Storyteller Children's Center
Summer Solstice Celebration
TheKey - Home Care
Tri-Counties Regional Center
U S. Army
UC Santa Barbara
UC Santa Barbara Police Department
United States Postal Service