Job seekers get a one-on-one meeting with employers at a special event in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Applying for a job has become an online process more than ever these days. That's why a one-on-one meeting is a big chance to make a good first impression.

Those looking for work can spend time with employers at several companies and government agencies on State St. in downtown Santa Barbara this afternoon.

The special job fair runs from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. and will be held in the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street.

Those interested in attending can do so at no charge, but they are encouraged to register.

There will be a wide variety of organizations and industries that are seeking employees to fill numerous available positions.

Food and drinks will be available.

Participating employers:

1Heart Caregiver Services

Aerotek

ARMY

Bridgestone

BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County

Channel Islands YMCA

City of Santa Barbara

City of SB Ambassador Program

City of SB Downtown Parking

CommUnify

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

Complete Care at Home

County of Santa Barbara

Crossroads Staffing, Inc.

Department of Social Services County of SB

Downtown Santa Barbara Org

Generations Healthcare

Goleta Union School District

Good Samaritan Shelter

Goodwill Mission Services

H&M

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

Hotel Californian

La Bella Rosa Bakery Café

Momentum Work, Inc.

Montecito Bank & Trust

Moss Motors, Ltd.

New Beginnings

NurseCore Santa Barbara

PATH

Point Broadcasting

Santa Barbara City College

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Santa Barbara Inn

Santa Barbara MTD

Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Santa Barbara Zoo

SBCC School of Extended Learning/Career Skills Institute

Scentsy Independent Consultant

Spherion

Storyteller Children's Center

Summer Solstice Celebration

TheKey - Home Care

Tri-Counties Regional Center

U S. Army

UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara Police Department

United States Postal Service