Thousands of students contacted to update their voter registration as they arrive at UC Santa Barbara

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Thousands of returning students to UC Santa Barbara are getting information about the upcoming election at the same time they are preparing for the new school year.

There is a full voter outreach effort on and off campus. It is taking place at the dorms and other student housing.

The UCSB office of Student Engagement & Leadership has posted information on its website and will have it in person as it reaches out to the students.

Reregistration is important for students to get their election materials where they are living.

It can be done with forms in person, through the DMV, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, and the Secretary of State's office online.

