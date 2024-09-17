Santa Barbara City Council moves forward with Grand Paseo design framework on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council received a progress report and provided direction on the Grand Paseo design framwork on Tuesday.

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo said the council also provided direction on the short term plan the for project area.

Councilmembers heard hours of public comments about whether to bring back cars to some of the blocks.

Mayor Randy Rowse said he is "not in love with cars," but he believed the closure of State Street has come at a cost.

He said he just got work that State Street is about to lose a CVS store and could lose the Apple Store next.

Rowse liked a pilot program idea proposed by Alejandra Gutierrez that would reopen the street to cars to see if that would bring locals and more business back, but four council members spoke in favor of extending the area that is without cars as long as attention is paid to public safety.

The city staff presentation included a graphic recommending the creation of an E-bike safety working group to address safety.

Oscar Gutierrez suggested putting out speed bumps to slow E-bikes down.

Fire Chief Chris Mailes and Police Chief Kelly Gordon both spoke about the need for quick access to the emergencies in a city that does not have allyways.

Mayor Rowse said public safety should be "the first bite of the apple."

He said fire lanes need to work for them.

Other graphics dealt with sidewalks, amenities, shuttle service, assisted mobility, cleanliness and maintenance.

Artisan Marilyn Loperfido urged the council to find a way to connect the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show along Cabrillo Blvd. on Sundays to the State Street Plan.

She said signs and shuttle services would help.

At one point the mayor compared the choices to a big "Chinese menu."

Councilmembers agreed that it was time to thank and sunset the two-year-old volunteer State Street Advisory Committee.

City staff consider the action plan a living document and will return to the council with updates this fall.

They have been directed to go with a "flat and flexible design" all the way though the 1200 block.

One council member suggested that would allow for the return of parades as soon as next year.

The staff will prepare a draft master plan that will include new housing along the corridor.

The plans will require an economic study.

Meagan Harmon represents District 6 that includes State Street.

Harmon said funding the plan will be a heavy lift, but she remains optimistic.

"There's philanthropic opportunities, there is an infrastructure district which is a sort of new way of thinking about big projects, said Harmon, " So, we have a couple of really interesting things brewing but it is going take a lot of creativity from a lot of people I think there is the energy and spirit to make it happen."

Opal Restaurant & Bar owner Richard Yates likes the outcome of the meeting.

Yates knows his customers enjoy outdoor dining and he hopes to provide that on the sidewalk that is likely to see improvements under the long term plan.

