Convocation for new UC Santa Barbara Freshmen is reinvented into a series of activities with no formal speeches

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The traditional convocation for UC Santa Barbara incoming freshmen will not take place this year.

Instead, UCSB will pivot from the ceremony and speeches at the lagoon and offer a new introduction to the campus.

Students are starting to return now in anticipation of the first day of school a week from Thursday.

For freshmen, they will be offered activities including informational sessions, safety training, movie nights, a medieval carnival, and a workshop on decorating a dorm room.

UCSB says it wants to focus on interactive events instead of a formal session with speeches.

The full UCSB statement reads: