Santa Barbara - South County

Central Coast libraries join in the National Voter Registration Day efforts

The National Voter Registration Day includes tables at area libraries staffed by the League of Women's Voters.
today at 11:09 am
Published 3:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Libraries throughout the Central Coast are assisting with voter registration on this National Voter Registration Day.

The Santa Barbara Library will have the League of Women Voters on hand at a voter registration table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For residents who want to register, all of the paperwork will be on site along with any assistance to fill out the form correctly.

You can also update your registration, for example, if you have moved.

Voter registration needs to be updated if you change your name and if you got married.

Many area libraries are participating including Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, and Solvang.

Residents in Central Coast communities can check with their library to see if they have a station set up today.

For more information on voter registration and this drive go to: The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

