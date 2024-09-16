New students find furnishing deals as they arrive at UC Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The arrival of thousands of students this week, mainly freshmen and transfer students, includes figuring out their housing and all that goes with it before classes start at UC Santa Barbara.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has focused on a sustainable approach to move out and move in impacts in the heavily populated area near UCSB.

The IVCSD's Annual Move-In Sale begins today for two days. Second hand items available include: household items, appliances, kitchen items, overall decor, and other necessities.

It takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 389 S. Los Carneros Rd.

The items were unsold during the GIVE Benefit sale in June.

Many are very affordable items to start a new living situation.

This program reduces waste to landfills or trashing the streets of IV with discarded items.

This sale comes as students get ready for the start of the school year on Monday.

In all, over 10-15,000 students will return to Isla Vista over the next week to move into their housing in addition to those assigned to the dorms.

The freshmen will be receiving information first, later this week, to help them get started on the year.

For more information go to: IVCSD Move In Sale