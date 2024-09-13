Former teacher Steven Schapansky fails to appear for arraignment on felony charges Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Steven Schapansky, a local former teacher facing more than 70 counts after secretly recording children at the charter school where he was an employee, failed to appear for his arraignment in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Thursday.

Schapansky was set to make his first court appearance after two felony molestation charges were added to his 70 counts of unlawful electronic recording.

Your News Channel was in the courtroom when Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams decided to issue a no bail warrant and continue the proceedings to Nov. 13 of this year.

Schapansky was originally arrested in July for illegally recording multiple students in several locations, but detectives later identified the 54-year-old as a suspect in a child molestation case during a follow-up investigation.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant in connection with the new molestation charges and on Sep. 6, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested Schapansky and he was booked at the Northern Branch Jail.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.