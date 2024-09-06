Former Santa Barbara Charter School teacher arrested again for child molestation charge

GOLETA, Calif. – Former Santa Barbara Charter School teacher Steven Schapansky was arrested once again for child molestation after a prior arrest in July, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Schapansky was previously arrested this year for secretly recording children with hidden cameras in several places, including changing rooms, while still employed at the school, detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Schapansky was fired from the school and detectives tracked him down in the Fresno area, explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the SB Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old was booked into the Northern Branch Jail where he is being held on $100,000 bail and no information on the juvenile survivor is available.

Survivors of similar crimes can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly or toll-free.