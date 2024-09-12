Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is actively recruiting patients for pediatric clinical trials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is currently recruiting patients between the ages of 2-17 for pediatric clinical trials.

Dr. Kristin Castorino, VP of Clinical Research and Senior Investigator at SDRI and Aidan Free, a current pediatric clinical trial patient stopped by The Morning News Thursday morning. They shared details about the clinical trials and highlighted the importance of the research being done.

For more information, visit: https://sansum.org/