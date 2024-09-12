New Goleta train depot expected to serve many needs from UCSB and the Santa Barbara airport to Buellton

GOLETA, Calif. - The long-awaited new Goleta train depot project has begun, and it will serve thousands of passengers annually with more convenient services than what is currently a very limited stop.

The full-service station will be built next to the existing platform at the end of La Patera Lane.

A Thursday morning ground breaking brought state and local leaders to the site, many who have been working on the project for years.

It is expected to serve passengers using the train going to and from the airport which will be a short distance from the depot. It is also convenient to reach UC Santa Barbara.

For north county travelers, this will be their closest train station.

The facility will have automated ticketing and a bike storage area.

This is a $32-million project with funding coming from the state Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and the City of Goleta.

There were also property acquisition costs of $6.7 million to obtain the property from Direct Relief, a former tenant of the site.

Construction is expected to be completed by Summer of 2026.