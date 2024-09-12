Brew Fest brings a refreshing late summer event to downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, Calif. - With 16 vendors, food, and music, the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization has the nearly end-of-the-summer Brew Fest set to go this weekend.

It will be in the Casa de la Guerra courtyard across from De la Guerra plaza, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Executive Director Robin Elander said, "it celebrates our local breweries, which we have so many. Craft beer in our community is significant. This is a great way for people to taste different breweries, a little bit of different beer that they might have not tasted before, not only locally, but some guest breweries from just out of town that, often are showcased at our local businesses."

She says with the great weather in September and before the season officially changes, "this is a great way to celebrate the end of summer."

She encourages those taking part to eat and shop in the downtown area before and after the event.

The participating businesses at the Brew Fest are :

Institution Ale

Night Lizard Brewing Company

Bright Spark Brewing

Third Window Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

High Seas Mead

Single Fin Cider

Wylde Works

Anna's Cider

Rincon Brewery

Leashless Brewing

M. Special Brewing Co.

SLO Brew

SB Brewhouse

Honest Abe

SoCal Vibes Co.

For tickets go to: Santa Barbara Downtown Organization