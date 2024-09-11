Lagoon fire at UC Santa Barbara is part of a multi-year project to restore native plant growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A prescribed burn at UC Santa Barbara will send smoke into the sky around the campus today.

It is part of a multi-year program to burn off weeds and invasive plants.

From there, a calculated effort takes place to restore the native plants and regenerate seeds. That is being handled by the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration.

The burn is closely monitored by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with multiple crews in place.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has approved the burn based on the appropriate conditions for this type of burn in the area of the campus.

The public is asked to respect any trail closures in place around the popular hiking route on the campus.

The burn will cover a quarter acre.

It should be finished by 4 p.m.

