Santa Barbara - South County

Lagoon fire at UC Santa Barbara is part of a multi-year project to restore native plant growth

A fire at the UCSB lagoon will burn off invasive plants and grasses. (Photo: 2016)
John Palminteri
By
today at 9:58 am
Published 10:17 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A prescribed burn at UC Santa Barbara will send smoke into the sky around the campus today.

It is part of a multi-year program to burn off weeds and invasive plants.

From there, a calculated effort takes place to restore the native plants and regenerate seeds. That is being handled by the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration.

The burn is closely monitored by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with multiple crews in place.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has approved the burn based on the appropriate conditions for this type of burn in the area of the campus.

The public is asked to respect any trail closures in place around the popular hiking route on the campus.

The burn will cover a quarter acre.

It should be finished by 4 p.m.

(more details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

