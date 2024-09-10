Skip to Content
Andres Armenta of Carpinteria identified as motorcyclist who died on Casitas Pass Road

September 9, 2024 12:34 pm
Published 4:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who died following a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Highway 192 and Casitas Pass Road Sunday evening has been identified as Andres Aguilar Armenta of Carpinteria.

On Sep. 8, around 8:43 p.m., a motorcycle went down an embankment near the intersection of Highway 192 and Casitas Pass Road in southeastern Santa Barbara County stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Office (CHP) Monday.

A preliminary investigation showed that Armenta was heading northbound on Casitas Pass Road on a 2020 Harley Davidson when, for still unknown reasons, he traveled off the roadway and into a chain link fence detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the 30-year-old rider was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries as a result.

The rider was declared dead at the scene of the incident and was later identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau on Tuesday.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation explained the CHP.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

