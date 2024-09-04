Wheels are in motion for the ‘Cycling Without Age’ documentary at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The unique trishaw bike has become a life-altering ride for many people in Santa Barbara.

Retired Santa Barbara Middle School teacher John Seigel Boettner started the project here after learning of it in Denmark.

There are ten trishaws and a team of volunteer "pilots".

Many seniors are taking the trishaw rides to the beach, Coast Village Road, the mission, and the scenic courthouse property.

For some, it puts them back on a bike after they thought those days were over.

The trishaw has a front of the bike seating area that is, for many people, a way to ride like they would have never expected.

A special film called "Cycling Without Age" will be shown this Saturday at the Lobero Theatre at 7 p.m.

For more information go to: Cycling without Age - Santa Barbara

(More details, video, and photos will be added here later today.)