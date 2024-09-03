Skip to Content
Woman dead near Santa Barbara Harbor after attempted water rescue

today at 4:01 pm
Published 4:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman died after an attempted water rescue near Santa Barbara Harbor this afternoon at 12:43 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After the victim was seen unresponsive, a good Samaritan jumped into the water and flagged down a boat while beginning life-saving measures before emergency services took over, detailed the SBPD.

Both Harbor Patrol and the patient were on the boat where the victim was declared dead before she reached the hospital, explained the SBPD.

The Santa Barabra County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has the body and her identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, according to the SBPD.

This is an ongoing investigation and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

