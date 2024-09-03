Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Hospitality teams take part in the ‘Battle of the Brand’ games between hotel staffs

A hospitality competition is taking place between several hotel staffs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
John Palminteri
A hospitality competition is taking place between several hotel staffs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
By
today at 10:21 am
Published 10:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Side-by-side competitions will be taking place amongst front-line workers in the hospitality industry to demonstrate their work skills.

This ranges from tasks including bedmaking, drink serving, and cake making.

They are competing at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in the rotunda area.

The agility and performance events show what the workers do at various levels for their guests, but not always at competitive speeds.

Winners will be announced in each category at the end of the day.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Battle of the Brand
competition
Hilton Santa Barbara Resort
hospitality industry
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content