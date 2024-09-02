NTSB Chair urges Coast Guard to mandate safety management systems (SMS)on 5th anniversary of deadly Conception dive boat fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy traveled from Washington D.C. to spend the fifth anniversary of the MV Conception dive boat fire disaster with relatives of the 34 victims.

On Labor Day Homendy walked with relatives to a memorial at the end of the Santa Barbara break wall.

She said she is committed to improving marine safety.

She called the inaction by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security since the disaster unacceptable.

"I approve to implement a safety management system (SMS). What that means is safety policies, emergency drills, training, you know the procedures that crew members need to follow, you know simple policies. Issue it. We've been waiting, and so, we are demanding it," said Homendy.

Vicky Moore spoke on behalf of the families and urged people to stop calling it an accident.

Others said a rule to have a roving watchman were not followed in the early morning hours when the fire started overnight.

Hormendy said batteries charging and a trashcan near an exit may have played a role in the sparking the fire.

The smoke and fire killed 33 passengers and a crew member trapped in smoke-filled sleeping quarters below.

Some had shoes on, leading families to believe they were trying to escape.

The captain and four other crew members survived.

The owners ot Truth Aquatics sold their remaining vessels as the case moved through the courts.

In May the captain was sentenced to four years in prison for seaman's manslaughter, but he remains free.

"Get the coast guard to act, if you can do anything to get the coast guard please, please check the vessels you're getting on check that they abide by the rules don't get on a vessel thats unsafe there's plenty of them still out there that's my basically bottom line, said Kathleen McIlvain, who is mourning her son Charles.

Susana Solano Rosas lost three daughters in the disaster said it was their 7th dive trip with their father.

Another daughter decided not to go and has since had a daughter.

She named her Nevan after the letters of her loved ones names.

The photo by photographer Mike Eliason may be one of the last images of the boat at sea.

It shows the Conception below a rainbow off the coast of Santa Barbara.