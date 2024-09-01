Chubby Checker had fans doing the twist during a benefit show at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Chubby Checker performed for a sold out benefit show in Santa Barbara.

Chubby checker and The Wildcats twisted the night away at the Lobero Theatre.

The Saturday night show coincided with Overdose Awareness Day.

The event raised an estimated $200,000 for Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers.

The centers, located in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, provide treatment for youth struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Your News Channel's John Palminteri helped emcee the event.

For more information or to donate visit https://cdasb.org