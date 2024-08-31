International Overdose Awareness Day walk and gathering held in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-International Overdose Awareness events took place up and down the coast on August 31.

A morning march took place in Santa Barbara, following by an evening of speakers in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Families ACT!, NAMI, CADA and Behavioral Wellness took part and had information tables set up.

Organizers used the occasion to share their stories of loss in hopes of preventing others from feeling similar pain.

Stephanie Forester could not attend, but raised awareness about the event/

She has been mourning her son since 2022.

"My son passed away on 2/22/22, age 22 from fentanyl, there are days that my pain is so deep, my sadness is beyond anything I could ever imagine."

She had hoped to grow old with her son by her side.

"If you are suffering reach out we are all in this together," said Forester.

She is a supporter of Families ACT!

One of the ten mothers who founded Families AÇT! called the awareness day a call to action.

"When my son died in 2005 my world pretty much came to an end,"said Suzanne Riordon."We want to draw attention, shine a light on the problem of overdose because it is a gigantic crisis it is a true emergency," said Suzanne Riordon, "We really are putting out a call to action. "

People in attendance had a chance to pick up free Narcan and learn how to use it to save lives.

Families ACT! wants treatment beds rather than jail cells.

By acting together supporters believe the county can bring the number of overdose deaths down.