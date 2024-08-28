School’s scores go up and Franklin Elementary’s Principal to spend the night on top of the school’s roof as promised

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're looking for the Principal of Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara Thursday night you will have to go to the school's rooftop.

It's all about a promise.

Casie Killgore told her students that if they could raise their state test scores 50 percent, she would spend the night on the top of a school building.

The students responded, and exceeded the challenge by surpassing the state and district averages.

Killgore will go up at 5:30 Thursday afternoon with a kick-off party.

Mark Alvarado will perform music and food will be served for anyone attending to cheer Killgore on.

