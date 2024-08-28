Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

School’s scores go up and Franklin Elementary’s Principal to spend the night on top of the school’s roof as promised

The principal of Franklin Elementary will spend the night on the school roof after students exceeded testing scores.
John Palminteri
The principal of Franklin Elementary will spend the night on the school roof after students exceeded testing scores.
By
today at 11:56 am
Published 12:08 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're looking for the Principal of Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara Thursday night you will have to go to the school's rooftop.

It's all about a promise.

Casie Killgore told her students that if they could raise their state test scores 50 percent, she would spend the night on the top of a school building.

The students responded, and exceeded the challenge by surpassing the state and district averages.

Killgore will go up at 5:30 Thursday afternoon with a kick-off party.

Mark Alvarado will perform music and food will be served for anyone attending to cheer Killgore on.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community
EDUCATION
franklin elementary school
KEYT
promised fulfilled
Santa Barbara
statewide test scores

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content