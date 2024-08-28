Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Bicyclist has moderate injuries after being pinned beneath truck on State Street Wednesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:00 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man was transported with moderate injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in the 3500 block of State Street Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, both the truck and the bicyclist were traveling westbound on upper State Street when the two ran into each other and the bicyclist ended up pinned under a wheel of the truck.

Fire crews used jacks to lift the truck and get the man free and he was transported with moderate injuries from the scene shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Why the two collided is currently under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
injury-involved collision
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city fire department
Santa Barbara Police Department
state street
vehicle versus bicyclist

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content