Bicyclist has moderate injuries after being pinned beneath truck on State Street Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man was transported with moderate injuries after colliding with a pickup truck in the 3500 block of State Street Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, both the truck and the bicyclist were traveling westbound on upper State Street when the two ran into each other and the bicyclist ended up pinned under a wheel of the truck.

Fire crews used jacks to lift the truck and get the man free and he was transported with moderate injuries from the scene shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Why the two collided is currently under investigation.