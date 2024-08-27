Freedom Trax units are on the move to help the mobility challenged have access to trails, parks, and beaches

GOLETA, Calif. - For those who are mobility challenged, these wheels are in motion like they've never seen before.

Freedom Trax units are available now and they can bring someone in a wheelchair to the beach, park, or modest hiking trail.

Abby Pickens is with the Nature Track non-profit providing the small tractor-style systems that she says "will help you access nature and sand a lot easier."

Residents of two assisted living homes, Heritage House and Mission Park, explored areas of Goleta Beach Tuesday that they could only see from a distance before.

Pickens said, "people can transfer into the wheel chairs that we have or they can stay in a wheel chair that they have and we can wheel them on to the trax."

Volunteers like Pete Debruynkops greeted some of the visitors and helped to set them up for their trip.

Or if they want, they can use the hand controller themselves to direct the unit and adjust the speed.

Caroline Peakin loved it because, "I'm from England and we have lots of beaches, it's a small island and we were down at the beach a lot. Love it."

Nature Track Founder Sue Eisaguirre said, "we can walk down there without thinking about it but they hadn't had that experience since either their accident or in some cases we have had people on the beach who had never been on the beach their entire life."

There are 15 Freedom Trax units available not just for outings, or trips on the beach or to a park, but you can rent them for other locations.

Pickens said, "we lend out for free to people going on vacation, going on camping trips or if people want to use them for a wedding where they have wheelchair user coming that needs access to the beach or a grassy area."

At the beach, there is a connection with nature that some of those in a wheelchair may have thought they would never have again.

"I had their feet in the sand and they were close enough to the water's edge where they were letting the water splash over their feet. They were so happy and it is magical to let the ocean touch," said Pickens.

Carmen Baez said she doesn't go to the beach as often anymore but she was all smiles on the Freedom Trax.

Her son Raul said, "it's amazing. Mom, every time I see her, she is smiling, happy. She likes to go back to the beach. This is what she loves. For us they (the volunteers) are angels. Why? Because this is an example they are happy."

This program is a component of the Nature Track's commitment to access to nature for all.

Starting soon, they will also be taking students out on field trips and the Freedom Trax will be rolling for kids who have mobility challenges so they can share the experience with their classmates.