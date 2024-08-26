Skip to Content
New school year for Santa Barbara City College gives students multiple routes to 4-year schools and jobs

Santa Barbara City College starts the new school year with thousands of students in person and remote.
John Palminteri
Santa Barbara City College starts the new school year with thousands of students in person and remote.
By
today at 10:34 am
Published 10:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The start of the school year for students at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will open doors to many choices in higher education and careers ahead.

For some, their start comes with very little cost on their end.

Many students are taking advantage of the Promise Program where they get free books and tuition for two years if they are a graduate of a high school from the South Coast (Carpinteria to Gaviota).

Many students are also involved in a connection with SBCC as early as high school with a dual enrollment program that allows them to take classes to complete high school and get an early start on college at the same time.

The partner schools include Dos Pueblos High School, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara High School, and Carpinteria High School.

Students are also making some early decisions on the path ahead by either getting a two-year degree and a vocational job or going forward to a four-year school for advanced degrees.

Students at SBCC have options for on line or in person classes.

(More details, video, and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

