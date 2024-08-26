New school year for Santa Barbara City College gives students multiple routes to 4-year schools and jobs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The start of the school year for students at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will open doors to many choices in higher education and careers ahead.

For some, their start comes with very little cost on their end.

Many students are taking advantage of the Promise Program where they get free books and tuition for two years if they are a graduate of a high school from the South Coast (Carpinteria to Gaviota).

Many students are also involved in a connection with SBCC as early as high school with a dual enrollment program that allows them to take classes to complete high school and get an early start on college at the same time.

The partner schools include Dos Pueblos High School, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara High School, and Carpinteria High School.

Students are also making some early decisions on the path ahead by either getting a two-year degree and a vocational job or going forward to a four-year school for advanced degrees.

Students at SBCC have options for on line or in person classes.

