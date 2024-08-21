President Joe Biden’s visit to the Santa Ynez Valley sparks protest in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif.—Pro Palestinian protestors made their voices heard in Solvang Wednesday evening.



This comes as the President is vacationing in the Santa Ynez Valley.



The Biden administration recently approved $20 billion dollars in weapons sales to Israel.



“They talk about a ceasefire. They don't actually implement a ceasefire. And nobody talks about ending the funding to Israel,” said Grace Barnard, who recently founded the Santa Ynez Valley Liberation Association.

Nearly two dozen protesters showed up, and there were a couple of pro-Israel counterprotestors who drove by.



The White House says President Biden spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday in the Santa Ynez Valley.



The President re-iterated his support of Israel against threats from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis.



Mister Biden also stressed the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.



The President of the Democratic Party of Santa Ynez Valley says his thoughts are with his grieving neighbor.



“My Palestinian neighbor who’s just outraged and we talk about things. and he just— I feel for him,” said Larry Bishop.



Since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, Gaza has been devastated by Israel's military attack.



Health officials in Gaza say 40,000 people there have been killed with over 15,000 being children.



People we spoke to Wednesday say the situation in Gaza is not a single issue, but rather a multifaceted one that should concern all voters.



“We could have, you know, free education with the amount that we're putting towards slaughtering innocent people. So there's so many reasons to care,” said local Grace Barnard.



A local veteran who plans to vote for Donald Trump is concerned about military aid and spending.



“Oh, I would much rather see American tax dollars spent on Americans rather than foreign wars. I don't care where it is. Palestine, Ukraine, I don't care. The bottom line is we need to start taking care of our own country,” said Casey Gates, who lives in Solvang.