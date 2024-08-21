Jose Regaldo Jr. has been identified as the man struck and killed on Highway 101 on Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Filmore resident Jose Regaldo Jr., 30, has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed while entering a vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 101 on Aug. 15.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau confirmed Regaldo Jr.'s identity on Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, bystanders attempted life-saving efforts, including the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) device, but Regaldo Jr. was ultimately declared dead at the scene east of Gaviota.

The driver involved in this incident remained on the scene following the collision shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.